INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: CBI seals house of signal JE

NewsWire
0
1

In a major move in its investigation into the Odisha triple train tragedy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed the rented house of Soro Section signal junior engineer (JE).

According to reports, a CBI team reached the rented house of JE Amir Khan near Annapurna Rice Mill in Soro on Monday, and found that the house was locked.

Later, they sealed the house of Khan.

A source said that two CBI personnel are also keeping a watch on the house.

The CBI had earlier questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location.

However, the signal JE and his family are reportedly missing from the rented place after the tragic accident at Bahanaga that resulted in the deaths of 292 passengers so far.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials have also visited the house of Bahanaga station master for investigation.

20230619-230803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indians pushed out of trains, bunkers in Ukraine: K’taka student appeals...

    Stampede-like situation in Congress marathon in Bareilley

    Kerala farmers team returns from Israel sans one delegate

    Final phase of Panchayat polls underway in Andhra