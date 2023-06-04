INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik briefs PM Modi about the present situation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday morning over the phone and briefed him about the latest situation, particularly on medical treatment of the rail accident victims.

The Chief Minister assured that all possible steps have been taken to save the lives of the injured passengers in different hospitals of Odisha, the CMO said in a statement.

“The doctors and medical students are doing their best to save lives. Doctors, students and common people are coming forward to donate blood for the injured persons,” it said.

“Saying that we follow a policy that underlines ‘every life is precious’,” Patnaik said that “starting from the rescue operation to carrying injured to hospitals, making arrangements for treatment, we are leaving no stone unturned to save lives.”

Detailing about the latest situation, he said that as many as 1,175 patients were admitted to various hospitals, out of which 793 have been discharged. Most of the injured patients are in stable condition, he added.

Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals, CM Patnaik informed PM Modi.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chief Minister, Odisha government for the prompt and efficient action during the crisis. “The Centre is ready to provide any kind of assistance if required”, the PM has said.

PM Modi also praised the people of Odisha for the kind of support and timely help in this hour of crisis.

20230604-103403

