INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: ‘Govt’s negligence exposed’, says AAP

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, holding him responsible for the June 2 Odisha train tragedy in which over 270 people were killed.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has criticised the Central government, stating that numerous complaints regarding faults in the signal maintenance system had been raised by various zones but no substantial action was taken to rectify the issues.

“This negligence highlights the government’s lack of responsiveness and accountability in addressing critical safety concerns,” she said.

She said that AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, proposed the installation of anti-derailment devices and the upgrading of tracks for high-speed train operations.

“However, the Narendra Modi-led government’s primary focus remained on the Vande Bharat project.

“An advisory issued by the Railway Principal Chief Operation Manager on February 8 urged the government to take preventive measures to avoid accidents on the Bengaluru-Delhi line. This warning underscores the government’s failure to act proactively in safeguarding the lives of railway passengers,” Kakkar said.

“Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself said last year that there are approximately 3,30,000 vacancies in the Railways, with around 50 per cent of these vacancies pertaining to safety and security. In 2022, he stated that Balasore, the site of the recent triple train collision, had around 18,000 vacant posts. Filling these vacancies is of the utmost significance, particularly in terms of ensuring security. Despite repeated pleas from railway workers’ unions, the government has failed to address this critical issue, compromising passenger safety,” she said.

She added that the 2022 CAG report also exposed numerous faults in railway safety that citizens should be aware of.

20230604-213402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana secretariat employees take Constitution Day pledge

    25 bootleggers held, liquor seized in south Delhi

    The Kashmir Files: Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the battle for...

    Centre bans Pak-based OTT platform Vidly TV