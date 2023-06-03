Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday assured the Tamil Nadu government of providing all possible help for the treatment of the people of the state who were injured in the ghastly train accident in Balasore on Friday that left 288 dead and over 800 wounded.

The accident involved two Express trains — Coromandel and SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express — and a goods train. According to the Railways, the Coromandel Express with over 1,200 passengers was heading towards Chennai, while the SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express was going towards Howrah with 1,000 passengers.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udaynidhi Stalin and Transport Minister S.S. Shivsankar met Patnaik at the latter’s residence on Saturday evening. They came to Odisha on Saturday to take stock of the situation, especially the passengers from Tamil Nadu.

Patnaik assured them that all possible steps have been taken for the treatment of the injured. The family members of the injured or the deceased are being provided with all help, he reassured.

Stalin appreciated the efforts of the Odisha administration in the rescue and treatment of the injured people. He also thanked the CM for the quick response of the Odisha government.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu government is ready to provide any support that is required.

