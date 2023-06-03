INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: TN announces one-day state mourning

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a one-day state mourning for those who died in the devastating train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district the previous night.

Stalin also announced that all the state government programmes, events and centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, which were scheduled for Saturday, remains cancelled.

Addressing reporters at the state emergency centre in Ezhilagam, the Chief Minister said that the Tamil Nadu government was closely working with its counterparts in Odisha for the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Stalin has already deputed three ministers — Udayanidhi Stalin, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and S.S. Sivasankaran — to Odisha to join in the rescue operation.

The Ministers are being accompanied by three IAS officers.

20230603-122202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Power engineer sacked for eulogising Osama Bin Laden

    Country’s youngest Mayor gets engaged to Kerala’s Youngest MLA

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to move to Hyderabad

    Odisha, Tata Memorial Centre sign MoU for 200-bed cancer hospital