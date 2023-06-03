Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a one-day state mourning for those who died in the devastating train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district the previous night.

Stalin also announced that all the state government programmes, events and centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, which were scheduled for Saturday, remains cancelled.

Addressing reporters at the state emergency centre in Ezhilagam, the Chief Minister said that the Tamil Nadu government was closely working with its counterparts in Odisha for the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Stalin has already deputed three ministers — Udayanidhi Stalin, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and S.S. Sivasankaran — to Odisha to join in the rescue operation.

The Ministers are being accompanied by three IAS officers.

