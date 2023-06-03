Lashing out at the Union government over the train accident in Odisha, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Union Railway Minister, Aswani Vaishnav, alleging that he had failed on all counts.

TNCC President, K.S. Alagiri and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, K. Selvaperunthagai, said that the train accidents have increased in recent years and put the blame on the ‘lackadaisical attitude’ of the Union government.

K.S. Alagiri and K. Selvaperunthagai expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and lauded the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government for the rescue and relief of the people from the state affected in the accident.

AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said that he was deeply saddened by the accident especially after knowing that several people from Tamil Nadu has been affected by the accident.

He called upon the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take all necessary measures to bring the injured back home.

Tamil Super star and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader, Kamal Haasan, said that the train accident has caused shockwaves around the world and was one of the greatest tragedies in the country. He said ,”Let us stand with those affected and help them recover.”

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President and former Union minister, Anbumani Ramadoss, sought a detailed inquiry into the accident. He called upon the state government to provide all help and compensation to the people of the state affected in the accident.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan also pitched for a detailed probe by a high level committee to identify the cause of the accident. He said that the ex-gratia amount announced for the families of those killed be provided, a job in Railways be given and compensation announced be increased.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and an amount of Rs 50,000 for those injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader, Seeman called upon the Central government to clarify the reason behind the accident.

