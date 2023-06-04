INDIA

Odisha train tragedy: TN yet to get info on 8 of 127 passengers from state

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government has no information of 8 people of the 127 people from the state who had reserved tickets in the Coromondel Express that met with an accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, leaving at least 275 dead, an official statement said on Sunday.

The eight passengers were identified as Naragani Gopi, 34, Raghunath, 21, Karthik, 19, Kamal, 26, Arun, 21, and A. Jagadeesan, 47 (all males) and Kalpana, 19, and Meena, 66 (both females), the statement said, adding that the remaining 119 passengers are safe.

The state government communique called upon the relatives of these missing persons to contact the state helpline numbers: 1070, 9445869843.

Several passengers from the state on the accident-struck Coromandel Express reached Chennai’s Dr MGR central railway station on Sunday morning in a special train. Of this 18 people were grievously injured.

20230604-170802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 UP cops suspended for slapping false cases against 10

    South coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema brace for heavy rains again

    Proceeds of crime of over Rs 1000 cr of cyber and...

    After Raipur plenary, Cong likely to set up committee for alliance