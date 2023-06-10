INDIALIFESTYLE

For the purpose of investigation being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), trains will not stop at the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha where the triple train tragedy took place on June 2 evening.

The CBI, which is probing the horrific train accident that claimed 288 lives, has sealed the equipment and records room at the Bahanaga Bazar railway station. So, the station will remain sealed till the investigation is complete.

No train will stop at the station till the CBI gives the green signal to the railway authorities, said Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, chief PRO, South Eastern Railway.

Chaudhary said the CBI has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and other equipment.

“The relay interlocking panel has been sealed prohibiting access to the staff to the signalling system. No passenger or goods train will stop at Bahanaga Bazar till further notice,” he added.

While around 170 trains cross the Bahanaga Bazar railway station every day, only passenger trains like Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU, Howrah Bhadrak Baghajatin fast passenger, and Kharagpur Khurda Road fast passenger make a stop at the station for a minute.

Meanwhile, 207 of the 288 bodies recovered after the accident have been identified and returned to their families. The remaining 81 bodies are lying at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar mortuary. The claimants are waiting for DNA test reports. After DNA matching, the bodies will be handed over to the genuine family members.

According to officials, all the unclaimed bodies will be cremated following scientific procedure.

