Odisha police detained state BJP president Manmohan Samal, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu and several other leaders, including MPs and MLAs, when they were en route to violence-hit Sambalpur town on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a delegation of senior leaders of Odisha BJP led by state president Samal were moving from Jharsuguda to take stock of the situation in Sambalpur town, which has witnessed several violent incidents between two communities last week.

Tapan Mohanty, additional SP, Sambalpur said, “We have detained them as they are not obeying the 144 of CrPC.”

According to police, the BJP leaders were detained at Thelkoloi police station before entering into the Sambalpur town. The other leaders who have been detained include MPs Suresh Pujari, Jual Oram & Basant Panda, MLAs Nauri Naik, Kusumu Tete & Shankar Oram and former state presidents Samir Mohanty and K.V. Singhdeo.

“It was wrong to detain us mid-way when we had intimated the police a day in advance,” Tudu said. The district collector and SP should be suspended immediately, he demanded.

The BJP lawmakers said they will raise the issue in Parliament and Odisha Assembly in upcoming sessions.

“I will examine the legality and power of district administration on this detention. If it amounts to breach of privilege of an MP, I will take steps to bring breach of privilege against the district administration,” said Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari.

Pujari said the district administration on Monday agreed to allow the visit of the BJP delegation to Sambalpur. But, unfortunately, today, they denied permission. Under whose direction, the police took this ‘U’ turn, he wondered.

Terming the detention “unconstitutional”, MLA Nauri Naik said the party will strongly protest the police move at a proper forum.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration has further relaxed the curfew in the town.

As per the latest order issued by Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector Pravash Chandra Dandasena, the curfew has been relaxed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Similarly, internet services will remain suspended in the district till 10 a.m. of April 19, sources said.

Notably, ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti (April 14), a motorcycle procession was organised by Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti members, Bajarang Dal workers etc. on April 12 evening. During the rally, there were clashes between two communities in Sambalpur town leaving several people and police injured.

Violence incidents again occurred in the town on April 14 when Hanuman Jayanti procession was going on in the western Odisha town. Few shops were torched and ransacked on April 14 night.

