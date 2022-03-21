Nearly 22,000 officials and 195 platoons of security forces will be deployed for smooth conduct of the urban body polls in Odisha, an official said on Monday.

The election to 109 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is scheduled to be held on March 24 while results will be declared on March 26.

About arrangements made for the poll, State Election Commissioner A.P Padhi said one presiding officer and four polling officers will be engaged in each booth. In total, 22,000 polling officials will be deployed and they will reach their respective polling booths by March 23 afternoon, he said.

Padhi said elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Total 195 platoons of police force will be deployed for the poll, of which 30 platoons will be deployed in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 20 platoons for Cuttack Municipal Corporation, and 10 platoons for Berhampur Municipal Corporations.

Besides, 300 mobile parties will also be engaged. Out of the 300 parties, 109 units will be deployed in the three corporation towns during the election, the Commissioner said.

He said that one constable/havildar/armed police will be deployed in each booth. However, for sensitive/hypersensitive booths, one constable/havildar along with one armed police personnel will be engaged. Apart from this, 1/4th force led by a police officer will be there to guard one cluster booth.

As many as 6,411 candidates have remained in the fray for election. While 569 candidates have remained in the battle field for the posts of Chairperson/Mayor, 5,842 candidates are there for the election to Councillor/Corporator seats.

Over 40.55 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the election to be held between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

