INDIA

Odisha: Vehicle owners asked to put up HSRP within deadline to avoid fine

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha transport authority has asked the owners of old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to affix High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) within the timeline to avoid fine.

According to officials, September 30, 2022 is the deadline for the vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 1, 2,3 & 4, October 31, and November 30 is the deadline for the Odisha registration vehicles with registration number ending with 5 and 6 and 7 and 8, respectively.

Similarly, the vehicle owners carrying Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 9 and 0 will have to affix the HSRP by December 31, 2022.

If the vehicle owners fail to replace the existing number plates with HRPS before the above-mentioned deadlines, e-challans will be issued against the offending vehicle and attract a fine of Rs 5000 or Rs 10,000 under Section 192 of MV Act, 1988, warned Dipti Ranjan Patra, joint commissioner, transport.

As on August 24, 2022, a total of 7,06,215 vehicle owners have booked slots, out of which HSRP have been affixed in 4,08,680 vehicles, he said.

Old number plates are easy to tamper with and can be misused by thieves. However, the HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap-lock and are difficult to replace. These plates are tamper-proof and come with two non reusable locks, he said.

In accordance with the orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Odisha transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since June 1, 2022 for all class of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

The HSRP is mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019.

20220826-164203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teachers to protest Bihar govt’s directive to monitor liquor consumption

    Odisha CM writes to PM for continuance of study of Ukraine...

    Terror conspiracy case: NIA searches at 14 locations in J&K

    Najafgarh-Dhansa Metro line opens for public