With Barmer in Rajasthan recording the highest maximum temperature at 45.1 degrees Celsius, heat wave conditions have returned to isolated pockets across India after a brief hiatus, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted isolated pockets of Odisha and Vidarbha in Maharashtra are set to witness heat wave conditions for next five days.

Similarly, heat wave conditions would prevail in isolated pockets over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on April 27; over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal till April 29; eastern parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during April 27-30; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, central Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during April 28-30 and Telangana on April 27 and 28.

On Tuesday, heat wave conditions prevailed over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.

Maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal at most places over Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and at many places over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

However, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, light or moderate isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during April 28-30; over Uttarakhand on April 29 and 30 even as isolated hailstorm is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on April 28.

Light isolated rainfall with dust storm or thunderstorm is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 29, the IMD said.

