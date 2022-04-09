INDIA

Odisha vigilance arrests second wife of engineer after seizing Rs 1.4 cr cash from slum

NewsWire
0
0

A day after arresting water resources department assistant engineer Kartikeswar Raul on corruption charges, the Odisha vigilance on Saturday arrested his second wife following detection of additional Rs 1.4 crore cash from a small kutcha house in a slum of Bhubaneswar, officials said.

According to the vigilance officials, Kalpana Pradhan, the second wife of Raul, was arrested for actively abetting the offence of the engineer and helping him conceal the illgotten money. She is being forwarded to the designated court on Saturday, they said.

After arresting Raul on Friday, the vigilance officials interrogated Kalpana (second wife of Raul). During interrogation, she confessed to having concealed more cash, gold etc in her sister’s house at Salia Sahi (a slum area of Bhubaneswar).

Based on this input, a team of Odisha vigilance raided the one room house of Kalpana’s sister early this morning and seized Rs 1.41 crore cash along with 360 gms gold and 1004 gms silver belonging to Raul.

With this, the total cash seizure in this case has risen to Rs 3.41 crore, which is the highest ever cash seizure by Odisha vigilance in a case, informed the officials.

Further, property documents indicating purchase of a triplex bungalow by Raul at Pokhariput in the capital city on cash payment of Rs 78.50 lakh were also recovered by the vigilance.

The vigilance, which is conducting raids on the properties of the engineer and his family members since April 6, has so far detected cash of Rs 3.41 crore, gold weighing 940 grams, 1 kg silver, double-storeyed building, a three-bedroom flat, a two-bedroom flat at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar and a double-storeyed building at his native village in Ganjam and a triplex bungalow at Pokhariput.

Besides, five plots in Ganjam, two land plots in Bhubaneswar were also detected by the anti-corruption wing. Fixed deposits and insurance premiums to the tune of Rs 37.23 lakh and other expensive household articles were found in the possession of Raul.

20220409-152207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AU to study UP’s transformation to a prosperous state

    Kerala’s ruling LDF calls for ‘hartal’ on Monday for Bharat Bandh

    Battle for UP: Ex-IPS officer, now BJP candidate, booked for code...

    Are houseboats killing Kashmir’s Dal Lake?