Odisha Vigilance arrests suspended Civil Supplies Officer

The Odisha Vigilance Directorate on Saturday arrested a suspended Civil Supplies Officer after detecting disproportionate assets to the tune of 268 per cent more than his known sources of income, officials said.

On Friday, the Vigilance officials conducted raids on the properties of Brajendra Kumar Nayak, the former CSO of Nayagarh, in Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The officials unearthed assets worth crores, including three triple-storeyed buildings, two double-storeyed buildings, a farmhouse, one market complex and seven plots in Bhubaneswar and Nimapara.

Besides, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 1.50 crore were also found in possession of the suspended officer.

A four-wheeler and three two-wheelers worth Rs 7.8 lakh were found from Nayak, the officials informed.

Meanwhile, gold ornaments weighing 644.45 grams have also been recovered from a UCO Bank locker.

The Vigilance has registered a case against the official under the sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and arrested Nayak.

The agency is also conducting raids on the properties of Rama Chandra Sen, senior revenue assistant, office of sub-collector, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by a team led by an Additional SP, 5 DSPs, 7 inspectors and other staff at five places in Mayurbhanj.

20230617-135803

