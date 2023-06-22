The Odisha vigilance has detected assets worth crores of rupees including 8 plots, three multi-storey buildings, two flats and deposits of Rs 1.61 crore from possession of a former District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO).

On getting input about possession of disproportionate assets, vigilance sleuths Thursday conducted raids at 11 locations linked with former DSWO Jayanti Behera and unearthed the movable and immovable properties, vigilance officials said.

Behera is having two three-storey buildings and a double storey buildings in Balasore, two luxurious 3-BHK flats in Bhubaneswar, 8 plots at prime areas of Balasore, Rs 2.79 lakh in cash along with bank, postal, and insurance deposits of over Rs 1.61 crore.

Besides, one four-wheeler, 2 motorcycles, silver ornaments weighing 2.112 kg and gold jewellery worth Rs 7.39 lakh were also found during the raids.

Further searches are underway, officials added.

