Odisha vigilance files 3K-page chargesheet against MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi

The Odisha vigilance directorate has filed a 3,000-page chargesheet in a disproportionate assets case registered against former minister and expelled BJD legislator, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi and his spouse.

On the orders of the Lokayukta, Odisha, the case was registered under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by the Gopalpur MLA Panigrahi during his tenure as a public servant, Vigilance officials said on Saturday.

The official said after the completion of the investigation, Panigrahi was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs 9.18 crore and his spouse was also found liable for abetting the offence.

Accordingly, the vigilance submitted its investigation report before the Lokayukta on June 9 last year and after examining the investigation report, the Lokayukta on April 20 last ordered submission of a chargesheet against Panigrahi and his spouse before the special court, vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

As per the direction of the Lokayukta, the anti-corruption wing of the Odisha government filed a 3,000-page chargesheet in the special court, vigilance, Bhubaneswar documenting detailed evidence against Panigrahi and his spouse for standing their trial in the court of law.

He was arrested on charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy and other cyber offences in December 2020.

Before his arrest, the BJD had expelled him from the party for indulging in ‘anti-people’ activities.

The MLA was released from jail in June 2021 after he was granted bail by the Orissa High Court.

