Odisha vigilance finds over Rs 3 cr cash at officer’s properties

Odisha vigilance detected huge cash of more than Rs three crore during a raid on the properties of additional sub-collector on Friday.

On the strength of search warrant issued by special judge, vigilance, Sundargarh, vigilance teams have been conducting simultaneous raids on the properties of Nabarangpur additional sub-collector Prasanta Kumar Rout at nine locations, said M. Radhakrishna, vigilance Superintendent of Police (SP).

Till now, the vigilance officials recovered cash of Rs 2.25 crore from the Bhubaneswar residence of Rout while another Rs 77 lakh were recovered from his Nowrangpur residence, he said.

Further search operation is going on and details will be shared in a later stage, the SP said.

The raid is being conducted at his two-storey house in Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar; his residence and office in Nabarangpur and his ancestral home in Bhadrak.

The vigilance team is also conducting raids at the house of his relatives and close relatives at five other locations, vigilance officials said.

