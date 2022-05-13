Odisha vigilance inspector Manasi Jena was trapped by the internal vigilance unit of the department while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a government official through a private person, officials said.

Based on a complaint, the internal unit of the anti-corruption wing of the Odisha government conducted a raid on Friday, wherein Jena, vigilance inspector, Sambalpur division and her associate (private person) Mukesh Sahoo were caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant, the officials said.

The vigilance said it has recovered the entire bribe money from the possession of Sahoo and seized it in presence of witnesses. Both hands of Sahoo found positive in chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Sahoo received the bribe money as per direction of Jena from the complainant. Jena was demanding the bribe for closing a petition against the complainant (a government official). She was enquiring about the corruption case against the complaint, it said.

Following the trap, the vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on properties of Jena at Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bhubaneswar and Bargarh.

In this connection, the vigilance has registered a case against Jena and Sahoo and further investigation into the case is going on.

“We have activated the internal vigilance unit which is operating within the cell division of vigilance directorate. It is exclusively focused on keeping a watch on activities of vigilance officials. We are committed to take strong action against anyone indulging in corrupt practices,” said Y.K. Jethwa, director, Odisha vigilance.

