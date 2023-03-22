ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Odisha waives entertainment tax on ‘Zwigato’

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film “Zwigato”, which was shot in Bhubaneswar.

After attending a special screening of the film, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami in the lead roles and depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

The Odisha government is promoting the state as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for talented youth, an official said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

