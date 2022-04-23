INDIA

Odisha: Woman beaten to death by son for unable to pay Rs 100

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly killed her son for not being able to pay Rs 100 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night at Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district and the police have registered a case in this regard.

According to police, Saroj Nayak, 21, had demanded Rs 100 from his mother Salandi Nayak to buy liquor.

However, his mother was unable to pay it. Saroj became angry and started beating his mother continuously, which led to the death of Salandi.

After committing the incident, accused Saroj absconded from the place.

Jashipur police sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the case.

“I was not at home when this incident occurred. I got a call around 9.30 p.m. yesterday that my mother was severely attacked by my younger brother. I reached home around 11 pm and took my mother to hospital, where the doctor declared her dead,” said Salandi’s elder son.

20220423-170205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NABARD sanctions Rs 951 cr to Odisha govt under RIDF

    Sarpanch sets NREGA official on fire in Telangana

    Khalistan row: Delhi lawyer files complaint against Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas’...

    Widespread, rapid & intensifying: IPCC warning on climate change