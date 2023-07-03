In a shocking incident, a woman in Odisha’s Ganjam district jumped into a well after throwing her three minor children into it, leading to the death of two of them, police said on Monday.

Two kids, including a 10-month-old girl, died in the incident.

The incident took place at Bada Lauguda village under Sheregada police station in Aska area of Ganjam at around 1 a.m., the police said.

The woman, identified as Rashmita Gouda, and her elder daughter Gunjan, 9, were rescued alive by locals but her son Ashish, 5, and youngest daughter Alisha drowned.

The bodies were recovered by fire service personnel this morning and sent for post-mortem examination, Sheregada police station IIC Manoj Kumar Pradhan told IANS.

According to Pradhan, Rashmita was staying with her in-law’s family at Bada Lauguda village after marriage while her husband was staying outside Odisha. However, there were clashes between the couple and both were engaged in verbal duels over phone almost every day.

On Sunday night, following a dispute with husband, Rashmita decided to take the extreme step. At around 1 a.m., when everyone in her family was in deep sleep, Rashmita woke up her three children and took them to a well in their village and committed the crime, said the police inspector.

As she has suffered some severe injury in her tongue, she has been referred to Berhampur hospital for further treatment.

A case has been registered in this regard and Rashmita will be arrested soon, said Pradhan. Her elder daughter Gunjan is now feeling good and she has been handed over to their grandparents, he added.

2023070333343