Odisha youth tied to scooter, dragged on streets for not paying borrowed money

In a bizarre incident, a youth in Odisha’s Cuttack city was tied to a scooter and dragged on the busy streets over non-payment of borrowed money, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the youth is seen dragged behind a scooty from the city’s Shelter Chhak to Mission Road.

Following this, the Cuttack police swung into action and detained two accused in connection.

Though the exact time of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police said it took place on Sunday evening.

Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said that police came to know about the incident at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

“As it is a very sensitive case, immediately I have asked all police stations and ACPs to investigate it. Today, we have identified the two accused and victim. The accused duo have been detained,” Mishra said.

As per preliminary investigation, the victim knew the accused and had borrowed some money from them.

As he was unable to repay it despite repeated attempts, the accused tied him on their scooter and dragged him for some distance, he informed.

However, the DCP has not named the accused as further investigation to check their criminal background is going on.

This is not the first such incident in Odisha.

Earlier, a man was made to wear a shoe garland and tied in front of a moving truck as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Jagatsinghpur district.

