Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 75K mark

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha has increased to 75,537 as 2,819 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Saturday.

While the positive cases are rising with each passing day, the recovery cases have also breached the 50,000-mark. A total of 50,503 patients in the state have recovered so far.

The Covid-19 death toll has touched 399 as nine more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, said the department.

While three deaths were reported from Cuttack district, Sundargarh district registered two cases and Bolangir, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Ganjam districts reported one each.

Of the total fresh cases, 1,691 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the remaining 1,128 are local contacts.

Khordha district registered the highest 443 cases followed by Cuttack (257), Mayurbhanj (219) and Ganjam (192).

–IANS

cd/rs/bg