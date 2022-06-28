Products related to ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme will now be available at the railway stations in Uttar Pradesh.

The success of the ‘one station one product’ (OSOP) pilot project at Varanasi has prompted the Northern Railway’s Lucknow division to expand the scheme across the state.

The scheme aims to promote traditional crafts and small enterprises and generate employment opportunities.

The NR is introducing the scheme to 11 more railway stations, including Charbagh for chikankari, Pratapgarh for amla (Indian gooseberry) products, Ayodhya Cantt for jaggery, Unnao for leather, Sultanpur and Amethi for moonj (grass) products, Rae Bareli for wood craft, Jaunpur and Bhadohi for carpets and Barabanki for textiles.

The officials said that railways would charge Rs 1,000 as token money to set up a stall for 15 days.

Senior divisional commercial manager of Lucknow division, Rekha Sharma said, “Those who are willing to utilise this opportunity in order to expand their business can drop in their applications for the licence of stall at respective boxes kept at 11 stations. Since we expect that a large number of applicants would apply for the scheme, therefore a licence for the stall would be given under the lottery system.”

The licence holder of a stall can operate for 15 days, after which another vendor would be provided the opportunity.

Customers can make cashless purchases from the stall with UPI or card swipe.

