INDIA

OECD body sets top priority on tax transparency, seeks coordination among member nations

NewsWire
0
0

Although the Asian region is disparate, all Asian members of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (known as Global Forum in short) have placed priority on tax transparency, in order to tackle tax evasion and achieve a sustainable recovery through enhanced tax co-operation.

This is the main summary of the “Tax Transparency in Asia 2023” report brought out by the Global Forum on Thursday.

With 167 members, the Global Forum is a leading international body working on the implementation of global transparency and exchange of information standards around the world. It comes under Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The report has been published for the first time since the launch of the Asia Initiative of Global Forum. It aims to show the Asian countries’ progress in the last decade and to guide the future work of the Asia Initiative.

The report noted that though Asian members of the Global Forum have significantly expanded their exchange of information (EOI) networks, more requests for information on tax-related matters need to be generated by member nations.It further said that while the number of Asian jurisdictions members of the Global Forum has grown in the past decade (to 22 members today), 11 Asian countries have not yet joined the leading international body working on the global implementation of the transparency and exchange of information standards.

“Although adherence to the international standards is wide in Asia, the effective use of the EOI standards is still uneven. Indeed, the number of EOI requests made and the level of commitment to the AEOI standard are still low in some countries, and some Asian members are therefore not fully benefitting from the tax transparency standards. This is particularly important in a post-Covid-19 pandemic context, where governments over the world need additional revenue to sustain their public services,” it further said.

20230427-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT slaps Rs 3,000 cr penalty on Rajasthan govt for improper...

    ‘Helping migratory birds survive not a matter of choice but essential...

    KSRTC unions strike to bring Kerala’s buses to a grinding halt

    Battle for UP: BJP MLA says those who don’t vote for...