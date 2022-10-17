The OECD Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2022 was held in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Themed “Connecting Regions: Partnership for Resilient and Sustainable Supply Chains,” the event explored how the OECD and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries can improve the resilience of their supply chain to better guard against future shocks and help build the foundations for a greener and digital future, state media reported on Monday.

In his speech, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh called for further cooperation in the supply chain between Vietnam and the OECD countries, as well as further utilisation of existing economic networks and free trade agreements between Southeast Asia and the OECD, state media reported.

He called on the OECD countries to help Southeast Asia bring into full play its potential in the digital economy, high-tech agriculture and innovation, and consider coordination in developing digital and farm produce supply chains, Xinhua news agency reported.

Minh also suggested that the OECD help Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises access international capital markets, transfer technologies, and improve administrative capacity and competitiveness.

Addressing the forum, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann affirmed to continue coordinating with Vietnam to promote cooperation between the OECD and Southeast Asian countries and to implement the OECD-ASEAN action plan, according to state media report.

Co-organised by the OECD, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian embassy in Vietnam, the event was attended by more than 200 delegates, including high-level officials from the OECD and Southeast Asian countries.

