INDIALIFESTYLE

Of celebrities and maternity photoshoots

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANSlife) While maternity photo shoots have always been popular in the West, they have only recently gained ground with Indian Celebrities. It now comes as no surprise when you spot a pregnant Bollywood star on the cover of a fashion glossy for a maternity shoot, or private shoots of growing baby bumps published on their own social media handles.

Leading actor Alia Bhatt’s growing baby bump raises expectations regarding whether the star will have a baby shoot and make it public, and if so, what kind of aesthetic would she choose. Here’s a fun retrospective of the various styles of maternity shoots opted for by celebrities.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Trust actress Sonam Kapoor to keep it ultra glamorous and stylish for her maternity shoot with Vogue. The black and white series complete with a ball gown and tuxedo jacket were her choice for a formal look, while the classic white shirt was dolled up with dark lipstick for a more a more casual style.

Anushka Sharma

Our favourite so far, fun, feminine and cheerful, Anushka Sharma glowed on the pages of a fashion glossy in full bloom. Sharma opted for a casual photoshoot– a white shirt, a trench coat and a dress showing of her bump was all this star needed to make magic happen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After giving birth to her second son, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan published a lot of pictures on Instagram and even participated in a pregnant photo session with a sports brand.

Lisa Haydon

Dino Lalvani and actress Lisa Haydon welcomed Zack Lalvani into the world in May 2017. The surfer girl has posted a lot of pictures of herself while she was pregnant on Instagram, and was also featured on the cover of Elle Magazine’s May 2017 issue and on Harper’s Bazaar. No one can look quite as gorgeous as Haydon in her natural surroundings which are usually a beach and her boys.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani shared a pictures and a behind-the-scenes video from her pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram while she was expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy.

Bipasha Basu

It has been revealed that Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. Basu opted for a couple photoshoot and posted a variety of images on Instagram. Bipasha can be seen wearing a white top in one image while her husband Karan can be seen tenderly kissing her growing baby belly.(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220918-114603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High alert in K’taka dists bordering Kerala over Nipah scare

    ‘Morality must begin from leader’: SC quashes appointment of Sardar Patel...

    May create problems in extradition of other fugitives: SC to Centre...

    ED raids due to political rivalry: Punjab CM