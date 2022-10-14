New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANSlife) Music sensation Kanika Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Swatti Kapoor on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The singer sashayed the runway wearing a maroon-coloured maxi skirt teamed with a matching cropped, and a drawstring blouse.

Kanika Kapoor wearing label Swati Kapoor

Speaking about Swatti’s collection, Kanika said: “I absolutely love her approach towards her label. It is very understated, chic and well-constructed, very feminine and comfortable. She pays lots of attention to details.”

Kanika says her style has evolved over the years and today it is about comfort and anything that makes her feel good about herself. “I have gone through logomania to very, very pretentious clothes to today wanting to be as simple as possible and I believe that less is more.”

Swatti unveiled a line of fluid, flowing women’s wear inspired by the colourful fruit pomegranate and and Greek Goddess of Love – Venus. Titled “Venus”, the line was designed with recycled, upcycled material to minimise the carbon footprint

Upon a sustainable approach, Kanika believes: “Sustainability in fashion in important and I think it’s very easy to talk about it but difficult to follow it. We are all living in a very commercial world but I’m glad that there is more talk about it. And someone like me is also changing and working towards it.”

Swati Kapoor’s collection

Swatti used chanderi, khadi, and mul in easy relaxed silhouettes. Pintucks and pleating were seen in garments with surface texturing, block prints, hand embroidery and bead work. There were kurtas, tunics, skirts, dupattas, pants, dresses, shirts and a variety of overlays and scarves in a wide selection of colours.

The opening day also saw the brand ‘Studio Medium’ by Riddhi Jain who experimented with Jamdani and Bandhani weaves to create the ‘Jamban Journal 2.0’ collection.

The designer took inspiration from the work of artists – Ichiko Kubota and Jeremy Gardiner to bring to life the traditional 6-yard drape, tunics, jackets, scarves and kurtas dappled with the Bandhani craft.

Label Swati Kapoor

Designer Diksha Khanna’s ‘Fluid 2023’ zeroed in on natural dyed hand-woven denim and linen in shades of indigo, rubai orange and arabica brown, merged with ivory and beige. The intriguing 3D ladder hems on coat lapels were inspired by the concept of empty stairwells. She used hand woven Chanderis, rugged khadi denim for numerous mix and match options with waistcoats, robes, shorts, slim pencil skirts, comfy jackets and cropped blouses. The collection also included mini coin bags and denim backpacks, done by the designer for the first time.

(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)

20221014-165006