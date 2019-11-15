Of imperfect leaders, connecting with one another, a comprehensive tome on Marathi cooking (IANS Books This Weekend)

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Learn the art of imperfect leadership; value the joy of connecting, even if it is momentary; gorge yourself on the vast variety Marathi cuisine has to offer.

The IANS Bookshelf offers you varied fare this weekend. Sit back and soak in the knowledge.

1. Book: Age Of The Imperfect Leader – Leading From Strength; Author: Pawan Verma; Publisher: Rupa; Pages: 244; Price: Rs 295

What is the lasting legacy of great leaders? They leave behind inspired men and women who take their vision forward. What is the legacy of the imperfect leaders of the contemporary era? They give an entirely new dimension to the understanding and functioning of leadership, writes author, thought leader, professional keynote speaker and management consultant Pawan Verma, going beyond the rhetoric associated with leadership.

With their learning agility, contemporary leaders “try to make sense of the fuzzy environment in which they are required to perform and deliver. While on the one hand, they try to bring order to the prevailing chaos, on the other, with their penchant for creativity and innovation, they induce further disruption in the environment. They collaborate with their teams to convert threats from the environment into new opportunities for garnering a competitive edge for their organisation”, Verma maintains.

“They are leading the transition from a disconnected world to a networked society, from closed silos to open platforms, from hierarchical ladders to flat structures. They are the one who lead their teams in navigating from the fixed to the fluid, and the ones who keep converting uncertainties by doing more with less. They provide the hope and optimism to take the world out of the crisis facing it today,” the author states.

A timely guide for the leaders of the Fourth Industrial Revolution the world is undergoing.

2. Book: Face to Face – The Art of Human Connection. Author: Brian Grazer; Publisher: Simon & Schuster; Pages 198; Price: Rs 599.

“In a world where our attention is too often focused downward or elsewhere, simply lifting your eyes to meet another’s gaze can be transformative…In our chaotic world of perpetual busyness and distraction, eye contact just might be the ultimate differentiator,” American film/TV producer Brian Grazer, who in 2002 shared an Oscar with director Ron Howard for “A Beautiful Mind”, writes in this uplifting guide on inter-personal relationships.

“We are all human beings. We all have emotions. We all have something to share. We are made for connection. It is the source of growth, discovery, joy and meaning in our short, sweet time here on Earth. We need only be willing to open our minds and our hearts and choose to ‘see’ the people standing with us face to face. Whether the connection lasts a moment or a lifetime, whether its easy or challenging, we are always better for it,” Grazer, whose films and TV series have been nominated for 43 Academy Awards and 187 Emmys, maintains.

3. Book: Pangat, A feast: Food and Lore from Marathi Kitchens; Author: Saee Koranne-Khandekar; Publisher: Hachette; Pages: 344; Price: Rs 599.

Long before the phrase molecular gastronomy was even dreamt of, Marathi kakubais (aunts) and aajis (grandmothers) were quietly making culinary showstoppers for weddings and other family occasions that were perfect opportunities to show off their craftsmanship, writes Saee Koranne-Khandekar as she digs deep into folklore to bring you over 200 mouth-watering recipes that will spice up your dining table.

“In an effort to show myself and, eventually, anyone willing to listen, that there are unplumbed depths to Marathi food, I set out to read about (and eat!) as much as I could of the fare that Maharashtra has to offer. I dragged my husband to home-in-the-wall restaurants in small towns, to ‘khanavals’ (traditional lunch homes), invited myself to peoples’ homes and collected books that I still haven’t finished reading because I steadily keep adding to my collection. I’ve eaten more widely than I thought I would, but it seems like the more I eat and the more I read, the more I realise that I don’t know enough about the cuisine,” the author states.

The outcome is “Pangat” (a cozy place to eat), which food historian Pushpesh Pant terms “a grand sweep that leaves the reader mesmerised”.

The book is best approached in four parts: understanding Marathi food to place the cuisine in a socio-cultural context and understand the regional diversity of the states; cooking Marathi food that details recipes and practical know-how for serving up traditional Marathi food; a Few Morsels More section that is not directly related to cooking Marathi food but places the cuisine in a larger cultural context; and a comprehensive index that lists all the recipes according to category.

The author says she has another 500 recipes up her sleeve. One can’t wait for more!

–IANS

vm/bg