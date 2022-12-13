An easy self-help manual for working spells to improve one’s life circumstances, ‘Wicca: A Magical Journey with Spells and Rituals’ (Om Books International), a book by author Rashme Oberoi provides a succinct introduction to the subject, while also creating awareness about the world of the Wiccan. It also aims to dispel the myth of a witch being ‘evil’.

The author stresses she has structured it as a handbook and guide to Wicca and Wiccan practices, drawing on her experiences. “Unlike most international books which provide complicated spells, I have used simple tips on how to improve your finances, relationships, remove obstacles and heal oneself through re-energising and cleansing your chakras and auras.”

Ajay Mago, the publisher at Om Books International, says, “It is commendable how Rashme has demystified the world of Wicca in simple, layman’s terms. She makes it accessible. Above all, she speaks of the healing power of the practice.”

“We already have a number of international publishers seeking translation rights for it. We have a bestseller in our hands. The book has been an eye-opener for someone like me who had no idea of Wicca. I am sure many readers will echo my thoughts,” adds the Editor-in-chief of Om Books International, Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri.

Sandeep Bamzai, author, CEO and MD, IANS says, “A very well-written treatise in which Rashme brings out the healing aspects of Wicca. Definitely a must-read!.”

“The book makes a very interesting read while being educative. She has candidly revealed the secrets of the Wiccan tradition,” adds Nafisa Ali, actor, politician, and social activist.

The author began making predictions through tarot cards for clients roughly three decades ago when tarot was not known as an art of divination in India. Along the way, she learned the Wiccan way of life. She practices Shamanic, Pranic, Crystal and Chakra healings.

The author hosted a weekly show on Zee TV on tarot, dream interpretations, and crystals for four years. Currently, she is hosting the weekly show for all sun signs on the digital platform of Zee TV.

20221213-165602