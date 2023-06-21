COMMUNITY

Off-duty York police officer facing impaired driving charges

An off-duty York police officer was charged with impaired driving-related offences after on-duty officers found him in a parked vehicle in Markham yesterday.

On Wednesday, June 21 around 12:20 a.m., York patrol officers found a male who appeared to be asleep in a vehicle parked in a lot in the area of McCowan Road and Carlton Road. As a result of the investigation, Jaipal Randhawa, 36, was charged with Impaired Operation and Refuse to Provide a Breath Sample.

Constable Randhawa has been a member of York Regional Police since 2017. He was last assigned to uniform patrol in #5 District in Markham and is currently suspended with pay.

The Police Services Act of Ontario prohibits a Chief of Police from suspending a member without pay until a conviction has been registered.

“As disheartening as this incident is to hear, I commend the officers who did their duty and reflected our true values as they investigated this situation,” said Chief Jim MacSween. “York Regional Police has no tolerance for impaired driving. Our officers are committed to keeping our roads safe, no matter who may be behind the wheel.”

