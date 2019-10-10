Off the beaten track

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) The little explored, northeastern states of India are not just known for their pristine beauty, but are also sought-after for all kinds of travel. Travel Tours, the leisure travel brand of FCM Travel Solutions, handpicks some offbeat destinations in the seven sister states.

1. Krem Puri Caves, Meghalaya

Discovered in 2016, this is one of the deepest sandstone cave systems in the world. Within the caves, are 60-70 million year old fossils of giant reptiles and dinosaurs. The cave is located in Mawsynram, which holds the record for being one of the rainiest places on Earth, so the journey to the caves is an adventurous one.

2. Thalon Caves, Manipur

Caving at the Thalon caves in Manipur is an experience no adventure or culture enthusiast should pass on. The caves bear evidence of the Hoabinhian culture, traces of which are found across South Asia. A map etched on the walls of the caves lead the travellers around its many twists and turns. Guides are also available to make your journey less stressful. Thalon Caves may be accessed via an hour-long trek from Thalon village to add to the adventure.

3. Kibithu, Arunachal Pradesh

Kibithu is the easternmost point of India and shares the border with Tibet. A picturesque little town with hills and rivers is an adventurer’s haven. This is a great spot for trekking and enjoying nature at its finest. The Walong War Memorial and the natural hot water spring add to the already exciting trip to this unique destination.

4. Jatinga, Assam

A sleepy town famed for the bizarre phenomenon of ‘bird suicides’ can make for quite a unique destination on one’s bucketlist. The town is perfect for bird watching with a tower dedicated for the purpose. Travellers can trek atop the Hempeupet Peak, the second highest in the region, to witness sunrise. Also must enjoy are the local delicacies and dances of the local tribes.

5. Varsey Trek, Sikkim

A moderately difficult trek that allows people to experience adventure while soaking in the vast expanse of nature around them. This Himalayan trek follows a path covered in Rhododendrons. Trekkers are greeted with an incredible array of indigenous flora and fauna. Bird watching and overnight camping are additional attractions on this trip.

6. Subansiri river, Arunachal Pradesh

One of the best spots for white water rafting, Subansiri river can be accessed via trekking expeditions from Daporijo, which is connected with major cities in Arunachal Pradesh by road. The river is one of the largest tributaries of the Brahmaputra and is dotted with forests making it an incredible rafting experience.

7. Dawki river, Meghalaya –

The main attraction in the quaint town of Dawki is river Umngot. A river so clean that boating here is akin to floating on air. This is a perfect location for families to spend quality time together while exploring the town and for adventure seekers to engage in activities like rappelling. Travellers can also relish the local Khasi cuisine.

