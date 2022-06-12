INDIA

Offensive social media post sparks protest in T’gana town

An offensive social media post has sparked strong protest creating mild tension in Telanganas Adilabad town.

On Saturday night, a large number of people gathered in front of the One Town police station, demanding action against the man who made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad in a WhatsApp group.

The protest sparked tension as some of the people tried to barge into the police station. Police resorted to baton charge to stop them.

A couple of protestors also pelted stones but they were chased and dispersed by the police.

Superintendent of Police Udaykumar Reddy, who rushed to the spot, told the protesters that a case has been registered and that police were making efforts to arrest him.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace, adding that strict action would be taken against those trying to vitiate the communal harmony or trying to take law into their hands.

Following the incident, police beefed up security in the town by deploying additional forces to prevent any untoward incident.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against one Dongre Pinto.

The complainant told police that when he and some others raised objection to the derogatory post, the accused used abusive language.

20220612-105804

