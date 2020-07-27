Offer Bakri Eid prayers at home, advises Goa Muslim body

Panaji, July 27 (IANS) Muslims in Goa have been advised to offer prayers indoors for the upcoming Bakri Eid, according to a circular issued by the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats on Monday.

The Association has also urged management committees that those Mosques which are confident of maintaining social distancing norms and other hygiene parameters strictly, to open for prayers on occasion of Bakri Eid.

“Eid-ul-Adha namaz shall not be held at any Masjids or Idgahs across the state. We request our brothers to offer chasht namaz from their respective homes along with family members. We request you not to organise any Eid-ul-Adha namaz in your locality or open place as this is not permissible,” said the circular issued by the Association.

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid is expected to be observed on August 1, depending on the sighting of the moon, which is a prerequisite for the major religious event.

The circular also advises delay in the opening of Masjids (which have been largely closed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Goa) for routine prayers.

“We still recommend that masjid committees should further delay the opening of Mosques for another one month for regular five times namaz, keeping in mind the current rise in corona cases in Goa,” the circular says.

“In case any masjid committee feels they can strictly adhere to the SOP provided by us, they can open their respective Masjids only for residents living close to the shrines. Friday namaz still remains prohibited,” it added.

