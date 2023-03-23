BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Offer for sale of HAL’s shares gets good response

NewsWire
0
0

Government on Thursday said the offer for sale (OFS) of its shares in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has got a good response, as on the first day, the issue got subscribed 4.5 times of its base size.

A tweet by the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), said, “Offer for Sale of Govt shares in HAL got great response on day one. Issue subscribed 4.5 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors. Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid tomorrow.”

Centre plans to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in HAL via OFS route.

The stake sale is valued at Rs 2,867 crore, and the government has set a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece, which is at a 6.6 per cent discount from its current share price.

According to a regulatory filing by HAL on Wednesday, the government has proposed to sell 1.75 per cent of its equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each on March 23 and March 24 for non-retail investors and an additional 1.75 percent stake “in event the oversubscription option is exercised.”

In 2020, government had sold 15 per cent of its equity stake in HAL at Rs 1,001 per share to raise about Rs 5,000 crore via OFS.

20230323-175804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta to invest Rs 6.6K cr on Balco expansion

    US economic growth in Q4 revised up to 4.3%

    Cybersecurity firm Zscaler to lay off 3% of workforce

    Retail inflation zooms to over 6% in May (Roundup)