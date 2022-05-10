INDIA

Office accommodation scam: CBI raids ex-top officials of J&K Bank

NewsWire
0
2

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at eight locations belonging to the former chairman, directors and executive director of J&K Bank in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of integrated office space for the bank in Mumbai.

A CBI source said that those whose premises are being raided include the ex-chairman of the bank, M.R. Hasbib Drabo, former directors M.I. Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala, and ex-executive director A.K. Mehta.

“Our teams are conducting searches at eight locations in Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai at the premises of then members of the Estate Committee of the Board of Directors of J&K Bank including then chairman, directors, and the executive director.

“Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidences, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches,” said a source.

It has been alleged that these members of the Estate Committee received kickbacks of crores of rupees for facilitating the deal.

The CBI officials also recorded the statements of those who were present at the premises. These statements will be furnished along with the chargesheet and can be used as an evidences.

The CBI had registered a case on November 11, 2021 on the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of the Akruti Gold building in Mumbai for Rs 180 crore by J&K Bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010.

The said case was referred by the J&K government. The CBI had also conducted searches earlier at various locations including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

J&K Bank officials have confirmed the raids.

20220510-191726

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4-year-old rescued from Andhra forest infested with elephants

    Bihar Museum Biennale to open on March 22

    Is it the right time to buy a home in India?

    Beauty trends spotted at Cannes 2021