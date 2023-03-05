At least three people were killed after a company office exploded in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

Shahabul Haque Shabu, officer-in-charge of Dhaka’s New Market Police Station, told reporters on Sunday that the victims were found at the office where a raging fire and explosion erupted Sunday morning.

He said the building caught fire immediately after the explosion, leaving at least 22 injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several leading local media outlets were putting the number of injured at about 40.

Some parts of the building collapsed due to the blast, said the official.

At least four units of firefighters were deployed on information around 10:50 a.m. (0450 GMT) and brought the situation under control nearly half an hour later, said Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

20230306-004602