SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Office explosion kills 3 in Bangladeshi capital

NewsWire
0
0

At least three people were killed after a company office exploded in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

Shahabul Haque Shabu, officer-in-charge of Dhaka’s New Market Police Station, told reporters on Sunday that the victims were found at the office where a raging fire and explosion erupted Sunday morning.

He said the building caught fire immediately after the explosion, leaving at least 22 injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several leading local media outlets were putting the number of injured at about 40.

Some parts of the building collapsed due to the blast, said the official.

At least four units of firefighters were deployed on information around 10:50 a.m. (0450 GMT) and brought the situation under control nearly half an hour later, said Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

20230306-004602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 16,000 Indians visited Pakistan on pilgrimage in last 5 years

    Taliban govt downplays IS threat, arrests 600 militants

    Oxygen Express to supply LMO to Bangladesh for first time

    Hasina announces long-term plans for future of country’s children