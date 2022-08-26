INDIA

‘Office of Profit’: Soren to lose Assembly membership; may quit as CM

The Jharkhand Governor has decided to cancel the Assembly membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on which the Election Commission (EC) is expected to issue a notification soon, sources said on Friday.

The development has given rise to speculation that Soren might tender his resignation from the post of Chief Minister soon.

Soren found himself in the midst of a fresh crisis after the BJP complained to Governor Ramesh Bais about a stone quarry that he had taken on lease on his name even as he was holding the office of Chief Minister.

The BJP termed it “a case of violation of the Office of Profit and Representation of the People Act”.

Following this, the Governor had sought the EC’s opinion on the matter. The EC had then issued a notice to the complainant as well as Chief Minister Soren, seeking their response on the matter.

After hearing both sides, the EC on Thursday recommended the Raj Bhavan to cancel Soren’s Assembly membership.

Soren, however, can again take oath as Chief Minister by furnishing a letter of support (of legislators) to the Governor.

It is yet not known if he would be able to contest elections in the coming times.

Sources in the know of things said the ruling alliance has sufficient numbers in the Assembly and hence no technical issues would arise to re-from the government.

A meeting of the alliance party leaders was underway at the Chief Minister’s residence at the time of filing this report. A source said that Soren would stake claim to form the government again after submitting his resignation.

