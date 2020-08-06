Official match balls for LaLiga 2020/21 unveiled

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) LaLiga and sports company Puma on Thursday unveiled the official match footballs to be used for LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank for the 2020/21 season.

The football comes in two iterations; the ‘Accelerate’, which will be the primary ball for the season in traditional white, and the ‘Adrenalina’, in lemon tonic fluo yellow, which will be used for “El Clasico”, “Derbies” and other decisive fixtures.

The Accelerate match ball will be utilised for the majority of LaLiga fixtures. The ball is designed to adapt to the precise and fast paced action of the league and is symbolic of how the games accelerate the fans heart rates.

The Accelerate is a traditional white ball featuring the colors of the LaLiga logo integrated into the design with custom acceleration graphics to showcase the explosive speed of the ball when moving.

The Adrenalina match ball has been constructed for the special occasions and made for the extraordinary moments. This ball will be used for “El Clasico”, “Derbies” and decisive matches throughout the 2020/21 season.

The Adrenalina design features electrifying patterns symbolising the nerves in the body to reflect the heartbeat increasing and the body producing adrenaline in the players on the pitch and the fans in the stands.

Both the Accelerate and Adrenalina are FIFA quality approved, guaranteeing the highest level of performance.

The footballs are high frequency molded for excellent shape retention, durability and reduced water absorption. A unique 8 panel configuration reduces the number of seams resulting in larger panels for better connection with the ball.

