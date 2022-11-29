INDIA

Official suspended after slogans raised for SP candidate’s poll campaign at Etawah railway station

A senior official of the North Central Railway has been suspended after some people used its public address system to raise slogans for Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.

Two days ago, some people entered the enquiry room at Etawah railway station and used the public address system for raising “Dimple Yadav Zindabad” slogan and urging voters to ensure her victory in the December 5 bypoll.

North Central Railway CPRO, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that taking note of the incident, Mansa Munda, a senior official of the commercial section who was on duty, has been suspended.

An FIR has registered against 10 people in connection with the matter.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, is contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll that is being held after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.

