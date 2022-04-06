INDIA

Official who probed actress abduction case asked to appear before trial court in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

The trial court, hearing the 2017 actress abduction case in which actor Dileep is an accused, on Wednesday asked the key probe official to appear before it on Tuesday.

The court asked deputy superintendent of police Byju Poulose to appear before it after it was alleged that he divulged certain information pertaining to the case to others.

This was against the directive of the court, which had made it very clear that no information pertaining to the case should be divulged.

Dileep, an accused in the actress abduction case after being jailed, is now out on bail.

While on bail, Dileep landed in fresh trouble after a disclosure made by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials (Poulose and others) who probed the abduction case.

The Crime Branch police registered a case after the disclosure and the actor managed to get a bail after numerous rounds of hearing and on March 31, Dileep sprang a surprise when he requested the High Court to either quash the FIR against him or hand over the case to the CBI. The court is yet to give its verdict on this.

20220406-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Contemporary Art Week from April 8-15

    BSF seizes 56 kg heroin, foils Pakistani smugglers’ attempt

    3 cops injured in clashes with protesters in J&K’s Poonch

    Gurugram municipal commissioner inspects areas ahead of monsoon