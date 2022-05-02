INDIA

Officials collecting funds for NGO run by close aides of Delhi BJP chief: Sisodia

NewsWire
0
50

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Monday alleged that the BJP has put government officials on the job to collect funds for an NGO run by close associates of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

“An NGO — ‘Drop in Ocean’ — was set up by BJP leaders to pocket crores of rupees in the name of digital classrooms,” said Sisodia in a statement released by the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

He alleged that the BJP signed an MoU with the NGO run by its own people to rob the MCD and the people of Delhi in its ‘last days’ in the corporation.

“The BJP is finding innovative ways of corruption in the MCD in the penultimate month of its 17-year misrule,” he said.

Sisodia further said, “MCD signed an MoU with an NGO to digitilise the classrooms. The MoU stated that the NGO will raise funds for digitalisation of classrooms through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Instead of adhering to the MoU, the BJP has directed high-ranking officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to seek funds for the NGO from businessmen.”

Sisodia added that receiving CSR funds for schools is not new, but deputing corporation officials to arrange CSR money for an NGO is a first of its kind in the country.

“The corporation has formed a committee comprising its top executives to raise CSR funds for this NGO from firms,” he alleged, adding that all eight members of the NGO are from the core team of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, as per the information available with the Registrar’s office.

20220502-221900

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stuck in Ukraine’s Odessa, Indian students share their ordeal

    Chennai police forms two special squads to tackle extortion, murders

    HC bail verdict in Delhi riots sets ‘dangerous precedent’, SC told

    Earlier CPI-M used to attack me, now BJP is at it:...