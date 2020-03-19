Officials meet Ayodhya saints, seek help in containing corona

Ayodhya, March 20 (IANS) Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jha and Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari, on Friday met senior saints and urged them to help in checking the spread of coronavirus through social distancing.

The officials met Mahant Prem Das of Hanuman Garhi, Mahant Raj Kumar Das of Ram Vallabh Kunj and Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara and asked them to appeal to the devotees to stay away from crowded places and maintain a safe distance from one another.

They asked the saints to tell the devotees to offer Navratri prayers in their homes and ensure safety for themselves and their families. They also informed the saints about the steps taken by the government to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The saints told the officials that they would appeal to the devotees to follow the safety protocols.

–IANS

amita/prs