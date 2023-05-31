With the officiating Uttar Pradesh DGP R.K. Vishwakarma all set to retire on Wednesday, the Yogi Adityanath government is expected to announce the name of his successor within the next few days.

So far, the Yogi government has not sent the panel of names to the Centre — a requirement to shortlist names of the right candidate.

For the time being, the state government is likely to hand over charge to one of the DGs.

According to sources in the home department, based on seniority which has been a precedent since 2018 in appointment of DGPs, both 1988 batch IPS officers — DG, CB-CID and Vigilance, Vijay Kumar, and DG, cooperative cell, Anand Kumar — are the frontrunners for the post of DGP.

DG, civil defence, Mukul Goel who is the senior most IPS in the state was removed in May 2022 and will retire in February 2024.

On the other hand, Anand Kumar will retire in April 2024 and Vijaya Kumar will retire in January 2024.

Vishwakarma was made the officiating DGP of the state on March 31, after then officiating DGP DS Chauhan had superannuated.

