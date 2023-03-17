The J&K police on Friday attached the property of an overground worker (OGW) in Kupwara district.

According to the police, the land of Muhammad Abdullah Mir of Yaroo village in Langate area of the district was attached for giving shelter and providing logistic support to militants.

“The said property has been attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding FIR number 327 of 2018 under Section 307 of police station Handwara,” the police said.

