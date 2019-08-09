Ohio shooter’s parents apologise for insensitive obituary

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) The family of the Dayton, Ohio shooter, who on August 4 shot dead nine people, have apologised for releasing an “insensitive” obituary that failed to mention the “terrible tragedy”.

Conner & Koch, a funeral home in Bellbrooke, Ohio, posted the obituary to its website on Tuesday that said the shooter, Connor Betts, who was killed by law enforcement officers later, was a “funny, articulate and intelligent man”, but it did not acknowledge the killing of his sister and eight others in the shooting, the BBC reported.

But after details of the remembrance were reported by US media, it was removed on Wednesday.

In its place, an apology from the gunman’s parents, Stephen and Moira Betts, was posted.

The couple admitted that they were “insensitive in not acknowledging the terrible tragedy that he created”.

“In their grief, they presented the son that they knew which in no way reduces the horror of his last act. We are deeply sorry,” the brief statement said.

A separate obituary for their 22-year-old daughter, Megan Betts, also posted on the website, did not mention the shooting either.

Brian Koch, the owner of the funeral home that posted the obituaries, confirmed Betts’ family wrote the tributes.

“Our policy is we serve grieving families and carry out their wishes,” Koch told NBC News.

–IANS

ksk