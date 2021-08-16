Ohmkar is all set to anchor the upcoming season of the popular adventure-based gaming show for children ‘Mayaadweepam’. He says that the show holds a special place in his heart.

The show’s teaser was released on Monday making the grand announcement.

Talking about anchoring the show again, the actor tells IANS: “I am thrilled that we are back with another season of ‘Mayaadweepam’, engaging with the latest generation once again! ‘Mayaadweepam’ has a special place in my heart as it was my first ever production that also gave rise to OAK Entertainment. Everything I am today, by name and fame, I owe it to the show and the channel.”

The game show’s format is based on a treasure hunt on the fictional island of Mayaadweepam. Enthusiastic contestants take up tasks to find the treasure. Ohmkar says that the new season will have interesting additions.

“The USP of the show is the larger-than-life concept, theme and characters, including the contestants and myself. Mayaadweepam will serve to be a visual treat in every entertainment aspect, along with the grand sets,” he says.

‘Mayaadweepam’ will air on Zee Telugu.

–IANS

