OHRC seeks report from Odisha govt on anti-ragging measures

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (IANS) The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has issued a notice to the state government seeking information on anti-ragging measures being taken at educational institutions.

The commission has directed the Home department to submit a report in this regard by October 11.

It has also asked the secretaries of Higher Education, School and Mass Education, Health and Family Welfare and Skill Development and Technical Education departments to furnish responses on steps taken to curb torture made in the name of ragging to the freshers in the institutions.

The Commission also sought a response on why such activities should not be treated criminal and why the students involved in ragging should not be penalized under the criminal law.

The OHRC has sought information on guidelines to prevent ragging, and whether the State Government has created a State Anti-Ragging Helpline as done by Government of India following the Supreme Court order.

“We hope and trust that the Home Secretary shall do well, as an interim measure, to create a helpline in Police Headquarters of different districts publicizing helpline numbers widely, of not created,” the OHRC said.

–IANS

cd/skp/