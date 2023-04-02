WORLD

Oil refinery explodes in Indonesia’s Riau, injuring 9

Nine people were wounded as an oil refinery owned by Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina exploded in Riau province, Inspector General Muhammad Iqbal, the provincial police chief, said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Dumai town before midnight, and seven of the wounded people were still treated at a hospital while two others had returned home, the police chief added.

Iqbal said that the fire had been extinguished, and the situation was under control, Xinhua news agency reported.

