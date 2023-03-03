An oil spill has been reported in the sea off the Tamil Nadu coast near Nagapattinam. Sources claimed the oil spill was caused after a crack developed in an undersea pipeline belonging to the Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL).

According to CPCL officials, the pipeline possibly cracked after it was hit by a boat. The crack in the pipeline occurred on Thursday night near Pattinamcherry, which was noticed by local fishermen on Friday morning and brought to the notice of the authorities.

The underwater pipeline was laid in the sea from the Chidambaranar jetty to the CPCL refinery at Narimanam in 2003.

While CPCL and ONGC officials immediately reached the spot to evaluate the situation and take remedial action, the Indian Coast Guard stationed two patrol vessels in the Nagapattinam area and conducted an aerial survey to estimate the spread of the oil spill.

CPCL officials said that the crack has been identified and efforts are on to replace the pipeline. However, the efforts are being slowed down by rough seas and choppy waters, they added.

